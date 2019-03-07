ATP RANK # 1
ATP POINTS 12.415
Nole breezes into third round at Wimbledon
Novak continued his quest for a fifth Wimbledon title when he beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Day 3 of The Championships. He goes on to face world no.48 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) in the third round on Friday.
Novak opens Wimbledon title defence…
The defending champion began his quest for a fifth Wimbledon title with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 victory over…
Wimbledon 2019: Novak to open title…
The third Grand Slam of the season will be held from July 1-14, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club….
Shapovalov topples Novak at The Boo…
It was the Serbian tennis star’s 12th visit to the Stoke Park, as he looked to perfect his game ahea…
Novak beats Garin in the Boodles ex…
Nole returned to The Boodles tournament, the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event at Stoke Park in Bu…
Did you know?
With a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Rafael Nadal in 2019 Australian Open final, Novak became the tournament’s first seven-time winner.