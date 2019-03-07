ATP RANK # 1
ATP POINTS 12.415
Current Tournament Wimbledon

London, Great Britain

01.07. - 14.07.2019.

Grand Slam

Realtime Results Round 3 - FRIDAY
Novak Djokovic (1)
0 0 0
Hubert Hurkacz
0 0 0
03. 07. 2019.
Nole breezes into third round at Wimbledon
Novak continued his quest for a fifth Wimbledon title when he beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Day 3 of The Championships. He goes on to face world no.48 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) in the third round on Friday.
Tennis
01. 07. 2019.
Novak opens Wimbledon title defence…

The defending champion began his quest for a fifth Wimbledon title with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 victory over…

Tennis
28. 06. 2019.
Wimbledon 2019: Novak to open title…

The third Grand Slam of the season will be held from July 1-14, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club….

Tennis
26. 06. 2019.
Shapovalov topples Novak at The Boo…

It was the Serbian tennis star’s 12th visit to the Stoke Park, as he looked to perfect his game ahea…

Events Tennis
25. 06. 2019.
Novak beats Garin in the Boodles ex…

Nole returned to The Boodles tournament, the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event at Stoke Park in Bu…

Events Tennis
